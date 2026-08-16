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Colts' Josh Downs: Gets green light to practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Downs, who briefly left Saturday's practice after landing hard on his back, later returned to the session, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Downs was among the Colts' key skill players who didn't see action in Thursday's preseason opener. However, given that he was able to return to Saturday's practice after the brief exit, he could suit up for the team's next exhibition tilt, Aug. 22 against the Falcons, should coach Shane Steichen elect give his starters some reps next weekend.

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