Downs (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.

After returning to a limited practice Wednesday, Downs -- who was inactive Week 7 -- upgraded to full participation a day later, while shedding his non-contact jersey in the process, per James Boyd of The Athletic. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Downs carries an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, or is fully cleared to reclaim his role in a Colts WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.