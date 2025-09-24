Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Wednesday that Moore's injury has been clarified as an Achilles issue, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Moore was expected to be sidelined for a couple weeks after sustaining a calf injury in the Week 3 win over the Titans, but the issue now appears to be an Achilles injury. Despite the veteran corner's injury, Steichen noted that a move to injured reserve currently isn't under consideration. Expect newly signed Mike Hilton to contribute at slot corner while Moore remains sidelined.