Moore (illness/ankle) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.

Moore was listed on the injury report with this ankle injury last week, but he was still a full practice participant. Thus, it's likely that Moore's illness is what's keeping him out of practice instead of the ankle issue. Moore has posted 36 tackles (20 solo), five pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and a pick-six through nine games. Chris Lammons likely will start at slot cornerback if Moore can't play Sunday versus the Jaguars.