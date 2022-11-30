Moore (shin) recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended during Monday's 24-17 defeat against the Steelers.

Moore finished as the Colts' second-leading tackler despite being forced out with a shin injury early in the fourth quarter. The nickel cornerback was not able to return before the end of this contest, so he ultimately played 87 percent of his team's defensive snaps. Moore also logged just his fourth pass defended of the season, and it's unlikely he'll match his career-high total of 13 from each of the past two years. The 27-year-old's status on Wednesday's injury report should provide more clarity on his availability versus the Cowboys this coming Sunday.