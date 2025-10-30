Colts' Kenny Moore: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (Achilles) participated in full at practice Thursday.
Moore has been managing an Achilles injury since late September, but he was able to play each of the past two weeks. The veteran cornerback also missed the first practice last week before logging a full and then a limited practice to end the week ahead of enjoying a 52 percent defensive snap share Sunday against the Titans. Moore could follow a similar practice progression this week ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Pittsburgh.