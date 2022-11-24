Granson (illness) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's walk-through.
The tight end now has two more chances to return to practice before the Colts' final injury report is submitted ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. Through 11 contests, Granson -- who caught his only target for 16 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Eagles -- has caught 25 of his 32 targets for 249 yards, but he's been a hit-or-miss option of late, while working in a tight end time share with Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods.