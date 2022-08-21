Coach Frank Reich plans to play Ryan and the Colts' other starters for the first half of Indianapolis' preseason finale against the Buccaneers on Saturday, Mike Chappell of FOX59 Sports reports.

Ryan has thrown just 10 passes through two preseason games, but he should see more extensive action Saturday. It will be worth monitoring which receivers the veteran quarterback shows the best chemistry with, as the Colts' pecking order at the wide receiver position hasn't been firmly established behind top option Michael Pittman.