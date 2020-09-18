Pittman (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Coach Frank Reich has stated that Pittman will be a game-time decision after the rookie had an "incident" with his toe during Thursday's practice, and even if he plays, Pittman could log limited snaps. However, he could have a starting role if he fully shakes off the issue and Zach Pascal (ankle) is ruled out. If both can't go, however, expect Ashton Dulin to bump up as the No. 3 wideout. The final verdicts on their respective statuses will be available at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday.