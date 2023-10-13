Aliex-Cox (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Jacksonville after logging a full practice Friday.

Alie-Cox's full participation Friday is encouraging, but it's unclear if he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol after being concussed this past Sunday against the Titans. He will need to clear the protocol in order to suit up against Jacksonville and further bolster the depth in a tight end room that also includes Drew Ogletree, Kylen Granson and Will Mallory.