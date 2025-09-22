Colts' Spencer Shrader: Another productive day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shrader made two of three field goals and all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans.
Indy's kicker recorded double-digit points for the third time in three games this season. Shrader is now 11 of 12 on field goals and 10 of 10 on extra points in 2025.
More News
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Kicks Indy to victory•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Posts big line in Week 1•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Likely clinched placekicking job•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Solid performance in preseason loss•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Well ahead of Trujillo•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Will face competition for K job•