General manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Shrader (knee) will kick with the team during training camp in July, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Shrader tore his ACL in his plant leg when he was run into on an extra-point attempt in Week 5 of the 2025 season versus the Raiders, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Per Ballard, he recently made a 54-yard field goal during a workout. He performed well as Indianapolis' starting kicker last year before suffering the season-ending injury, making 13 of his 14 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point tries over five games, but Blake Grupe, who signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Colts in March, will be tough competition for the club's starting kicker job this summer.