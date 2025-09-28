Shrader hit both of his field goals and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Rams.

The kicker drilled a 52-yarder in the first quarter and a 38-yarder in the fourth. Shrader has now made 13 of 14 field goals and all 12 extra-point tries in 2025. The Colts host the struggling Raiders next Sunday, which should give Shrader plenty of scoring opportunities.