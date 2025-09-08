Shrader went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries in the Colts' 33-8 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Shrader got the scoring started in this one with a 4-yard field goal in the first quarter. He also made kicks from 35, 28 and 48 yards, as the Colts rolled the Dolphins. Shrader beat out Maddux Trujillo for Indianapolis' kicking job over the summer.