Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Goodson (elbow) could be among players who retake the practice field next week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Goodson previously said the elbow injury he picked up during Indianapolis' preseason game against Green Bay on Aug. 16 isn't serious, and that he could be available early in the regular season. If he's indeed able to return to practice next week, Goodson could have a shot at being cleared in time for Week 1 against the Dolphins. He's competing with DJ Giddens and Khalil Herbert (undisclosed) for a depth gig behind Jonathan Taylor.