Mallory had five receptions for 46 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.

Mallory played fewer snaps and ran fewer routes than Kylen Granson but had a bigger game in the passing game. The Colts spread out playing time fairly evenly among tight ends as Mallory played on 20 of the offense's 62 snaps, while starter Granson played on 24 snaps, Drew Ogleree played on 17 snaps and Mo Alie-Cox played on 19 snaps (and caught a TD). While Mallory is trending upward with 9 receptions in his last three games, it's very hard to predict which Colts tight end will be productive each week.