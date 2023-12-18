Mallory did not have a catch or target in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Just when it looked like Mallory may emerge as the top receiving tight end in the offense with 9 receptions the prior three games, he fell to fourth in playing time among tight ends. Drew Olgetree played on 38 of the offense's 67 snaps with Mo Alie-Cox playing on 35 snaps, Kylen Granson playing 20 snaps and Will Mallory playing 8 snaps. Indy's distribution of tight end targets in the passing game changes almost randomly each week and is divided up among three to four players, making none much of an option for most fantasy formats.