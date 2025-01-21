Mallory secured four of eight targets for 29 yards across 10 regular-season appearances with the Colts in 2024.
Mallory played two less games in 2024 than as a rookie, though in 2023 he saw 26 targets (versus eight in 2024) and played 153 offensive snaps (versus 90 in 2024). He concluded the 2024 campaign as a healthy scratch. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are both pending free agents, so Mallory could be counted on to handle a larger role in 2025, but he may need a strong offseason in order to regain this coaching staff's trust.
More News
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Won't play against Big Blue•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Healthy scratch for Week 11•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Gets second reception of season•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Gets first reception of season•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Slated to make season debut•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Inactive against Houston•