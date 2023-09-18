Mallory had two receptions for 49 yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Houston.

Mallory was a healthy inactive Week 1, but the 2023 fifth-round draft pick got playing time with Andrew Ogletree (concussion/coach's decision) out. He played on 11 of the offense's 57 snaps compared to 37 snaps for Kylen Granson and 23 snaps for Mo Alie-Cox. Still, Mallory had a rapport with backup Gardner Menshew and it's possible he could become the breakout receiver of a deep tight end mix. However, it's more likely none of the Colts tight ends get enough work in the passing game to be viable in most fantasy formats.