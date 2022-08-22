Erickson caught each of his three targets for 44 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City, leading the Commanders in receiving yards for a second straight week.

Erickson has five catches for 90 yards on six targets, but he's been less successful in the return game and faces new competition there with RB Antonio Gibson now in the mix on special teams. Erickson, Dax Milne, Cam Sims and Dyami Brown are competing for what likely will be two or three roster spots at wide receiver, with special teams a big part of the equation. Washington's top three to start the season appears set with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel.