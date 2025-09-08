Ekeler (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.

The Commanders held a walk-through Monday on the heels of Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants. In that contest, Ekeler logged 33 of a possible 70 snaps on offense, while carrying six times for 26 yards and catching all three of his targets for 31 yards. Now that he's managing a shoulder issue, however, Ekeler's status should be tracked ahead of Thursday night's game against the Packers. If available, Ekeler would be in line to continue to share backfield work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown Sunday) and Jeremy McNichols (four carries for 25 yards). Of the the trio, Ekeler was the only one to record a catch in Week 1.