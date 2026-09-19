Sinnott should operate in an elevated role in the Commanders' offense against the Cowboys on Sunday after Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) was ruled out.

Sinnott did not see a target from Jayden Daniels during the Commanders' Week 1 loss to the Eagles, with the former playing 18 snaps on offense. John Bates is expected to be the Commanders' TE1 in Okonkwo's absence, but Sinnott -- who drew praise from the coaching staff for his development during training camp -- should also operate in an elevated role against Dallas.