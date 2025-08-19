Sinnott finished without a catch on one target in Monday's preseason loss to the Bengals.

Sinnott was a second-round pick last year, but there hasn't been much hint of him making a push to overtake 33-year-old Zach Ertz, who was among the players rested Monday night. Sinnott took a snap on the opening drive with Jayden Daniels, but only in a multi-TE formation, whereas John Bates was in for every play. It looks like Sinnott may just be the No. 3 TE again unless an injury to Ertz opens up the pass-catching role.