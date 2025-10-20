default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wagner recorded eight total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.

Wagner was able to lead the team in takedowns once again in Week 7, but the eight stops were actually a season low for the 35-year-old. The linebacker has remained incredibly productive in his 14th season in the NFL, racking up 73 total tackles (33 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over seven games to this point.

More News