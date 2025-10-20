Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Eight stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner recorded eight total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.
Wagner was able to lead the team in takedowns once again in Week 7, but the eight stops were actually a season low for the 35-year-old. The linebacker has remained incredibly productive in his 14th season in the NFL, racking up 73 total tackles (33 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over seven games to this point.
