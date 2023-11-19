Robinson rushed the ball 17 times for 73 yards in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants. He added seven receptions on nine targets for 58 yards.

Robinson saw a season-high 24 touches in the absence of Antonio Gibson (toe) and topped 100 total yards for the second consecutive game as a result. He ripped off gains of 18 and 11 yards on the ground to reach 70 rushing yards for the third time this season. However, for the second consecutive week, his most impressive work came as a pass catcher, as he led the team in targets and receptions while tying for the team lead in receiving yards. Robinson hasn't been all that impressive as a rusher throughout the campaign, but he'll have an extra path to production so long as Sam Howell chooses to rely on him as a primary checkdown option.