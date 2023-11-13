Robinson took eight carries for 38 yards while catching all six of his targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-26 loss to Seattle.

Robinson's big day as a pass catcher resulted in a new single-game high in receiving yards while nearly doubling the combined air production from his previous nine contests in one fell swoop. The second-year back did finish with single-digit carries for the third time this season, but he offset the low usage as a rusher by providing a fantasy line most managers would be content with from their top wide receiver. The Alabama product has been a strong contributor through 10 games this season, combining for 741 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns over that span. Robinson could stay hot in Week 11 with a favorable matchup against a banged-up Giants squad next Sunday.