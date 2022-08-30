Robinson was released from the hospital Monday, one day after being shot twice in the leg, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Robinson was the victim of an armed robbery attempt in Washington D.C. early Sunday evening. He'll meet with team doctors Tuesday now that he's been released from the hospital.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Recovery timetable TBD•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Optimism regarding recovery•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Victim of shooting•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Not in line to play Saturday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Starts over Gibson•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Makes most of opportunity•