Robinson rushed 10 times for 31 yards and brought in both targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 24-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Robinson found tough sledding on the ground against a feisty Falcons front, but he found the end zone as a receiver for the first time since Week 1 on an impressive 24-yard catch and run early in the third quarter. The second-year back is now in a three-game funk on the ground, as he hasn't eclipsed 45 rushing yards in any contest during that span. Robinson's prospects might be a bit brighter in Week 7, however, as Washington visits the struggling Giants.