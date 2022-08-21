Robinson got the start at running back in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chiefs and rushed eight times for 31 yards.

Robinson started the game and played most of the first three drives, while Antonio Gibson mixed in occasionally over that span. The rookie third-round pick wasn't targeted in the passing game, so he'll likely sit in favor of Gibson and J.D. McKissic in passing situations, but Robinson looks like the favorite to get most of the early-down rushing work for Washington, including the all-important goal-line touches.