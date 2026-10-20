Okonkwo brought in all seven targets for 69 yards in the Commanders' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

The athletic tight end set the pace for the Commanders in receptions and receiving yards while also sharing the team lead in targets. It was Okonkwo's most productive performance yet over his brief four-game Commanders tenure, and the Maryland product looks like he's hitting his stride after missing Weeks 2 and 3 due to a hamstring injury. Okonkwo will head into a Week 7 bye with a combined 11-129-0 line on 13 targets over the last two games before returning to action at home against the Eagles on Sunday night, Nov. 1.