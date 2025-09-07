Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Healthy scratch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Rodriguez thus is the odd man out in a Commanders backfield that will be playing without Brian Robinson following his trade to the 49ers on Aug. 22. Instead, some combination of Austin Ekeler, rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols will be Washington's available running backs Sunday. Rodriguez's next chance to suit up will be Thursday at Green Bay.
