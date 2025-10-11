Rodriguez (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Bears.

Rodriguez officially was listed as a DNP on all three of the Commanders' Week 6 practice reports due to a calf injury, but the team still is giving him a chance to suit up Monday. Even if he's available, though, he'll be a complementary option at best along with Jeremy McNichols behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Such a role has amounted to 23 carries for 105 yards and no touchdowns and zero targets in three contests this season.