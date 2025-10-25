Yankoff (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Chiefs, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Yankoff likely sustained a hamstring injury during Friday's practice, and the issue now appears serious enough for him to miss Monday night's contest. The UCLA product has appeared in all seven of Washington's games this season, failing to record an offensive stat while playing 184 total snaps (140 on special teams, 44 on offense). While he's sidelined in Week 8, the Commanders' tight-end room will likely consist of Zach Ertz, John Bates and Ben Sinnott.