Samuel (shin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Houston, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel will play for an 11th time in as many games this season, after making only five appearances his first year in Washington. He's accounted for only 20 of the 113 targets (17.7 percent) from Taylor Heinicke while Terry McLaurin has seen 36 (31.9 percent), but the Commanders have gotten Samuel more involved in the run game to make up for it, with the 26-year-old averaging 3.5 carries for 20.8 yards through four Heinicke starts. The Commanders haven't committed to Heinicke beyond Week 11, and it's possible an eventual shift back to Carson Wentz (IR - finger) could lead to more targets for Samuel down the stretch.
