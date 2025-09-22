Savage signed a one-year deal with the Commanders on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The Maryland product was cut by the Jaguars on Sep. 16 after recording just one solo tackle across the team's first two games. However, he was quickly picked up by Washington, where injuries to Will Harris (leg) and Percy Butler (hip) will likely allow him to contribute immediately. Savage is projected to serve as one of the Commanders' top reserve safeties for the remainder of the season.