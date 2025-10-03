Samuel (heel) returned to practice Friday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Samuel was one of three Commanders wide receivers -- also, Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) -- to miss practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the former was the only one to make the trip with the team to Los Angeles ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. First, Samuel was seen doing some extra stretching Friday before catching passes from WRs coach Bobby Ingram. After that, Samuel took part in individual drills, indicating that he'll be at least a limited participant to cap Week 5 prep. Washington's final injury report of the week will reveal Samuel's odds to suit up this weekend.