Samuel (heel) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report.

He played through the same injury the past two games, putting up an 8-96-1 receiving line in Week 5 before slumping to 4-15-0 in Week 6. Samuel topped 70 percent snap share in both games, but the Commanders might ease up on his workload some if the heel continues to give him trouble and WR Terry McLaurin (quad) is available to pick up slack. McLaurin is returning to practice this week, but it isn't yet clear if he'll be ready for Sunday's game at Dallas. Samuel also needs to be monitored, with serious concern if he doesn't return to practice Friday.