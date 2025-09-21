Samuel caught two of three targets for 11 yards and carried the ball three times for 18 yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

In the wake of Austin Ekeler (Achilles) being lost for the season, Samuel mixed in as part of a backfield committee, but he saw little volume either on the ground or through the air. The lack of usage may have been due largely to the fact that the Commanders were never seriously threatened in the second half, but having Marcus Mariota under center in place of Jayden Daniels (knee) likely had an impact as well. Daniels could return for a Week 4 clash with the Falcons, but even if Mariota is at QB again, Samuel could be relied on heavily if Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is out or limited.