Commanders' Drew Stevens: Wins kicker competition in Washington

Stevens has claimed the Commanders' kicker job after the team cut Jake Moody on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Stevens inked a contract with Washington as an undrafted free agent in May, joining a position group headlined by Moody. Both kickers netted one field goal and one extra point apiece in Friday's preseason win against the Dolphins, but with Moody out of the picture, Stevens is the only player at the position on the Commanders' roster. Pending an addition at kicker in advance of Week 1, Stevens is slated to work in concert with a Jayden Daniels-led offense.