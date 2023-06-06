Head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Brissett is still competing for the starting job, but Sam Howell has taken all the first-team reps this offseason, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

Last year, Brissett served as the Browns' starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson was suspended. The former completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards and a 12:6 TD:INT across 11 starts. He also rushed 47 times for 238 yards and two scores during that stretch. While Rivera still considers it an open competition, it sounds like the Commanders are going to give Howell a chance to prove himself before moving to the veteran. It's a role Brissett has occupied numerous times during his seven-year career, so he should be ready to step up if called upon.