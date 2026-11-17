Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for 340 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added two rushes for two yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.

Brissett looked like a natural fit in coordinator Declan Doyle's offense despite having only practiced a handful of days with the Ravens following his trade from the Cardinals, amassing his highest passing yardage total since Week 11 of last season. As he'd often done with Trey McBride in Arizona, Brissett focused heavily on the tight-end position in his Baltimore debut, connecting with Mark Andrews and Josh Cuevas a combined 11 times for 119 yards. Brissett recorded completions to seven different targets overall, but his one interception did lead to a Chargers touchdown. Brissett's prospects in this offense look bright if his first game is any indication, and he'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 11 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday.