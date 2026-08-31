Croskey-Merritt (lower body) is expected to return to practice next week, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Croskey-Merritt was forced to miss the Commanders' final two preseason games due to a lower-body injury, and he will not participate at practice Monday. His participation level once he gets back on the field should offer more clarity on his readiness for the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the Eagles. In the meantime, Kaytron Allen is the Commanders' top healthy option in the backfield with Rachaad White (hamstring) also banged up at practice.