Croskey-Merritt rushed 12 times for 43 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Croskey-Merritt once again functioned as the lead back in the Commanders' ground attack, and he did reasonably well with his opportunities. Washington's offense took a significant hit when Jayden Daniels exited the game with an elbow injury on the final play of the first half, and Croskey-Merritt's opportunities on the ground were also somewhat capped in the second half with the Commanders trying to catch up. Croskey-Merritt should continue helming the run game in a Week 3 home matchup against the defending champion Seahawks next Sunday.