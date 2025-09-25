Croskey-Merritt (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Croskey-Merritt made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's practice report as a DNP due to a knee issue. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that the rookie's injury isn't considered to be a serious one and that he may be able to practice Thursday, but that didn't come to pass. Croskey-Merritt thus has one more opportunity Friday to prove his health ahead of the weekend, at which point the team seems likely to give him some sort of designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are on hand in the event Croskey-Merritt is limited or even sidelined Week 4.