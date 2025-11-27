Daniels (left elbow) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.

Per a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, Daniels was expected to return to practice this week for the first time since dislocating his left non-throwing elbow Week 9, but the second-year pro is unlikely to be available Sunday versus the Broncos. When it comes to the first topic, Daniels now has logged back-to-back limited listings during Week 13 prep. As for the second, the Commanders may make a ruling on his upcoming availability when they post their final practice report of the week Friday. Marcus Mariota will continue to lead the offense for as long as Daniels is sidelined.