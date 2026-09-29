Daniels will avoid a procedure on his dislocated left elbow for the time being, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the quarterback could undergo surgery after the season.

Daniels has dislocated the elbow three times in less than a year, with his most recent aggravation of the injury occurring in the Commanders' Sept. 20 loss to the Cowboys. Surgery could provide a more permanent fix for the elbow, but for the time being, Daniels will rehab the injury and wear a brace for added protection when he eventually returns. After Daniels sat out the Commanders' Week 3 win over the Seahawks, head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the quarterback would with the team to London this week and resume practicing in some capacity. The Commanders haven't ruled Daniels out from playing Sunday against the Colts, but he may need to put in at least one full practice in order to have a chance at reclaiming the starting role from Marcus Mariota, who performed well in his stead in Week 3.