Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Daniels sustained a dislocated elbow in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks, and the Commanders expect the quarterback to be "out for a while, for sure," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Daniels avoided any fractures to his non-throwing arm when he sustained a gruesome-looking injury when he was sacked midway through the fourth quarter of the blowout loss. The Commanders are still in the process of collecting more information on Daniels' injury, and Quinn anticipates that the team will have a clearer timeline for the signal-caller's return by Wednesday or Thursday. At this stage, the Commanders aren't ready to rule Daniels out for the season, but he appears to be a strong bet to be moved to injured reserve, which would keep him sidelined for at least four games. Marcus Mariota came on in relief of Daniels against the Seahawks and is in line to make his fourth start of the season in this Sunday's game versus the Lions.