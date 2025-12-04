Daniels (left elbow) practiced fully Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Daniels hadn't been cleared for contact following the dislocated left elbow that he suffered Week 9 against the Seahawks, with coach Dan Quinn telling Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post that the Commanders were "going to take it all the way through Friday" to determine his potential to return Sunday at Minnesota. A full practice Thursday indicates that Daniels is on a path to do so, and the team's final Week 14 injury report Friday will reveal how he's listed, or if he has a designation at all. Marcus Mariota would start again this weekend if Daniels isn't able to suit up.