Daniels (elbow) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Daniels is considered unlikely to play this Sunday against Denver, with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn noting Thursday that the team "would not put [Daniels] out there" if he were in any way limited, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Quinn also told reporters that Daniels is starting to ramp up his workload and throw passes to receivers to build chemistry. Marcus Mariota figures to make at least one more start, but Daniels should be deemed ready at some point in December.