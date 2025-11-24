Daniels (elbow) will resume practicing Week 13 but he's not expected to return to the starting lineup in time for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even if Daniels remains unlikely to retake the field Week 13, it will be encouraging to see him back at practice as at least a limited participant. The second-year quarterback suffered a dislocation to his non-throwing elbow Week 9 versus Seattle and has not played since, with it being reported that Washington would re-evaluate his health after the team's Week 12 bye. As such, the extent of Daniels' activity at practice this week may play a significant role in determining his availability, or lack thereof, for the rest of the season. At 3-8 the Commanders have effectively been removed from playoff contention, which could lead the team to simply continue rolling with Marcus Mariota under center rather than risk any further injury to Daniels.